Young Bull leads Cavs past Sixers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Collin Sexton threw down a game-high 28 points, and five other Cavaliers finished in double-figures, as the Cavs led wire-to-wire and blew out the Philadelphia 76′ers on Wednesday, 108-94 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.
The win is the Cavs’ third in four games since J.B. Bickerstaff replaced John Beilein as head coach.
Sixers’ star center Joel Embiid left in the first quarter with a shoulder strain after colliding with Ante Zizic.
The Cavaliers (17-41) head to New Orleans to take on the Pelicans on Friday, before returning home to host the Pacers on Saturday.
