Champion Village’s champion, Skylar Scarnecchia

As if she had not experienced enough, in September of last year Scarnecchia was in an off-road vehicle accident. Riding with two other girls, the vehicle rolled over and landed on her prosthetic leg. Having a prosthetic leg may have saved her life. “If it wasn’t for that, my leg would have either bled out and I would have died, or I would have lost my leg anyways. I was just destined to lose my leg," she said with a smile. She sustained a lot of bruises and cuts, but was able to detach her leg and crawl away from the accident.