Cleveland ranks third for worst speeding problem

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - While safety experts blame excessive speed for a majority of deadly traffic crashes, a new report just out finds 70 percent of people admit they are lead- foot drivers.
And Cleveland is ranked third behind Irving, Texas and North Las Vegas Nevada.
A report by Compare Auto Insurance listed the top“led foot” drivers in 15 American cities.
15 Cities with the Worst Speeding Problem:
- #15 – Charlotte, North Carolina
- #14 – Stockton, California
- #13 – Chula Vista, California
- #12 – Yonkers, New York
- #11 – Fresno, California
- #10 – Aurora, Colorado
- #9 – Chicago, Illinois
- #8 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- #7 – Saint Louis, Missouri
- #6 – Washington, District Of Columbia
- #5 – Plano, Texas
- #4 – Fontana, California
- #3 – Cleveland, Ohio
- #2 – Irving, Texas
- #1 – North Las Vegas, Nevada
According to the report the annual speeding-related fatality rate was 4.8 per 100 thousand.
The total speeding related fatalities in Cleveland from 2013 through 2017 was 94 deaths. Total traffic fatalities for the same period of time was 181 deaths.
While the number two spot and number one spot both had less speeding-related traffic deaths the percentage of deaths resulting from speeding-related accidents was slightly higher.
The report did offer some good news however, speeding-related fatalities among teenage drivers declined by more than 50% since 2005.
Compare Auto Insurance analyzed data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System for the period 2013-2017.
