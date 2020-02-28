500,000 complaints issued nationwide over social security scam, prompting warning from Strongsville Police

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Strongsville Police sent out a warning about scammers posing as social security workers.
In fact, there have been nearly 500,000 complaints about these fake calls nationwide.
Con artists go to great lengths to trick you and steal not only your money but your personal information as well.
Experts say if you receive one of these suspicious calls, hang up right away.
Robocalls can be annoying and stressful, especially for the elderly.
The caller even threatens to have police come arrest you.
It’s very time sensitive that I hear from you," says the voicemail.
Remember, the social security administration will only contact you if you have requested a phone call or have ongoing business with them.
In Strongsville, police have asked people to be careful. The true sign of a scam is when the caller tells you to go out and buy gift cards.
Both AARP and the Social Security Administration website says that an actual SSA Employee never asks for your social security number. You can also set up a social security account online and check it on a monthly basis for signs of unusual activity.
