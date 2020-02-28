2 Cuyahoga County residents died from flu-related illnesses last week, bringing season total to 16

2 Cuyahoga County residents died from flu-related illnesses last week, bringing season total to 16
2 Cuyahoga County residents died from flu-related illnesses last week, bringing season total to 16 (Source: Cuyahoga County Board of Health)
By Rachel Vadaj | February 28, 2020 at 9:14 AM EST - Updated February 28 at 9:14 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Board of Health confirmed there were two flu-related deaths between Feb. 16-20.

The total number of flu-related deaths reported in Cuyahoga County for this season now stands at 16, according to the Board of Health.

The Cuyahoga County Board of Health described last week’s victims as:

  • 33-year-old woman from East Cleveland
  • 79-year-old woman from Lakewood

According to the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, 103 people were hospitalized last week with confirmed cases of the flu, bringing the flu season total to 1,496 confirmed reported cases so far.

