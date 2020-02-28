Elyria motorcycle shop owner furious after crooks ram car into her building to break in, causing thousands of dollars in damage

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria Police are searching for the criminals responsible for a smash and grab at a motorcycle shop.
Linda Varady is the owner of Kennedy’s Sport Cycle. She says the crooks managed to steal two bikes, but that’s not the worst part.
She says the crooks rammed their vehicle into the glass door to break in, but they missed and hit the wall, knocking the entire building off of its foundation.
Varady was fast asleep Wednesday night when she was jolted awake by the phone. It was Elyria Police telling her someone had busted into her motorcycle shop.
“I don’t know what we’re gonna do,” she said. “We have a serious problem. The building has basically moved.”
It happened at about 3 a.m. Wednesday morning.
“It looks like the first ram didn’t work, so they got another run at it and got a little off track and hit the wall, and knocked the cinder blocks loose. And then we found a pipe they used to bust out the one glass door and the other door you can see it’s completely shattered,” she said.
The crooks stole two smaller bikes worth about $7,500 total.
What’s much more significant is the damage they did to the building. Varady estimates it could cost around $20,000 to repair and she may even have to shut down the shop while they knock out the wall. She says she has insurance, but her deductible is $5,000.
“Yes, it’s discouraging and something like this for a small business is huge,” she said. “It makes it hard to come to work every day. The outpouring of the support from the community has been such a blessing. We as a society cannot have somebody breaking into people’s homes and people’s businesses and getting away with it and yes, I have insurance but my premiums gonna go up.”
Varady says this isn’t the first break-in they’ve had, but it’s definitely the worst one.
“I don’t have any hard feelings,” Varady said. “I don’t wish them any ill will or anything just the damage is a little extensive.”
Varady hopes police will be able to catch whoever is responsible if you have any information contact Elyria Police.
