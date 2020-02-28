Erosion eating into shoreline along Mentor-on-the-Lake

MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Mentor-on-the-Lake has had to close the observation deck in the Overlook Beach Park due to erosion that has undermined its support system.
City officials say the deck is not safe and hope they can repair or rebuild it when the weather improves in the spring.
It’s been three years of erosion issues on the lake as water levels remain extremely high, and the erosion has been exacerbated by an ice-free lake this winter, which allows for wind-whipped waves to pound the shoreline.
Homeowners, including Lucy Dalton, are growing concerned by the amount of land that has been swallowed up by erosion in the last few years.
“I’ve lost a minimum of 20 feet of property, we used to have stairs going down to the beach. Now there is no beach and the stairs were carried away,” Dalton said.
Dalton said she was forced to move her backyard fence in ten yards last summer, before it fell in the lake, and she has lost multiple large trees.
She still has a large backyard but admits she is a little worried about the quickening pace of the erosion.
“There is no guarantee, mother nature is going to do what she’s going to do,” Dalton said.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.