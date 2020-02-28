Facts over fear in preparing for Coronavirus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There are no cases of Coronavirus in Ohio but doctors warn Ohioans traveling can become a risk.
“It’s okay to plan travel,” said Dr. Keith Armitage of University Hospitals Roe Green Center for Travel Medicine.
“Plan travel, pay attention to the changing, evolving situation with Covid-19, and get travel insurance or refundable tickets,” Armitage said.
Armitage suggested going to the Centers for Disease Control website, which has Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3 warnings.
Precautions for some have included surgical masks, leading to fears of a shortage.
“There are worries about that already,” said Dr. Amy Acton, Director of the Ohio Health Department. “We have a stockpile in Ohio but the CDC is working on creating a whole new larger stash.”
Will the masks help?
Probably not, according to Dr. Elie Saade, Medical Director for Infection Control at University Hospitals.
"The masks that are available, most of the time, do not really protect well from exposure."
But all this Coronavirus preparation has one take-away.
“We don’t want people to be scared,” says Terry Allan, Commissioner of the. Cuyahoga County Board of Health. “We want people to be ready.”
