Greater Cleveland’s Silverspot Cinema relaunches to be the ‘movie going experience of the future’

ORANGE VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Silverspot Cinema in Orange Village is relaunching with an upscale menu in hopes of becoming the “movie going experience of the future.”
The restaurant and bar movie going experience originally opened its doors in April of 2018.
“We’ve been open over a year and we found Cleveland wants a higher end experience,” Jim Russo told 19 News. “The relaunch is really focused on the food and beverage.”
The theater opened its doors to the media earlier this week to show off what they are calling its “chef driven menu.”
“This industry, the movie theater industry, is changing and its more about the experience,” Chef Issac Stewart said.
Stewart isn’t shy about admitting the cinema wants to compete with other local restaurants.
“There are some wonderful restaurants here in Pinecrest, but the idea is we are competing with them,” Stewart said.
Silverspot wants to cater to the film lover with an appetite.
“Its really upscale food,” Stewart said. The chef said everything will be made from scratch, and menus will be regionally driven.
“You’ve got the whole dinner and dining experience in one place,” Russo said. “There’s nothing like this in Cleveland, I think we’ve taken the movie going experience and elevated it.”
The Theater has 10 screens ranging in size from 38 to 150 seats with luxury recliners.
Silverspot offers independent films, award-winning foreign films and a cultural arts program featuring operas, ballets and concerts.
Whether the upscale menu will help Silverspot expand its footprint is yet to be seen as streaming services are keeping movie watchers at home.
