Greentown man arrested for public indecency after several bizarre incidents

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Greentown man is in custody after he bizarrely approached a women at a City of Green park and exposed himself.
James A. Smoot, 46, was arrested for public indecency and booked into the Summit County Jail after approaching a 58-year-old female at Ariss Park on Feb. 13 and asking for pliers.
The man then proceeded to expose himself and masturbate in front of the woman.
Smoot was arrested on Feb. 14.
Green City authorities have received other reports of similar incidents in this area.
The Summit County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a suspicious person on Feb. 5, when a man approached a 17-year-old female at Ariss Park and asked if she had a pair of pliers.
The girl was unharmed, but reported the incident.
The Sheriff’s Office has asked if have you have encountered a similar situation at Ariss Park or another area park, please contact them at 330-643-8637.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.