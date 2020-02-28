Harvest for Hunger’s Check Out Hunger promotion begins Feb. 29 at Northeast Ohio supermarkets

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Starting on Saturday, Feb. 29, Northeast Ohioans will be able to support the Harvest for Hunger campaign with a donation at the checkout register when they go to a participating supermarket, a press release said.
You can make a donation for $1, $5 or $10 at the cash register through Check Out Hunger.
Check Out Hunger coupons will be hanging in check-out aisles at more than 200 Northeast Ohio supermarkets through Saturday, April 11. Shoppers can tear off one of the coupons and hand it to their cashier who will add the donation to their grocery bill, or simply make a donation to their grocery bill or make the donation on the keypad at self-checkout.
Every dollar that is donated through the campaign can help provide enough food for four nutritious meals. The money raised through the campaign is used to provide nutritious food to hundreds of hot meals sites, food pantries, shelters, and other agencies in Northeast Ohio.
People are also encouraged to donate online at www.HarvestForHunger.org, or donations can be mailed to 15500 South Waterloo Road Cleveland, Ohio 44110.
