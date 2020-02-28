Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Kaleb Wesson scored 16 points and had a career-high 18 rebounds, and No. 23 Ohio State got out to a quick double-digit lead on its way to a 75-54 win over Nebraska. Ohio State (19-9, 9-8 Big Ten) won for the fourth time in five games. Nebraska (7-21, 2-15) lost its 13th straight. Duane Washington Jr. made three straight 3s to open the game and finished with 14 points starting in place of the injured Kyle Young. Dachon Burke had 13 points and Cam Mack added 12 for the Cornhuskers.
GOODYEAR, Arizona (AP) — Indians reliever Emmanuel Clase (Klahs-Ay) has a strained back muscle and could be sidelined for three months. Clase's injury is another blow to Cleveland's pitching staff. Starters Mike Clevinger, Carlos Carrasco and Aaron Civale are all sidelined with injuries. Clase was the centerpiece of an offseason trade that sent two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber to Texas. The 21-year-old can throw over 100 miles per hour. Clase was expected to have a major role in Cleveland's bullpen this season. The team said he's expected to be out 8 to 12 weeks.
GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Sonny Gray had an All-Star season despite soreness in his throwing elbow. Surgery has left him pain-free heading into his second season with the Cincinnati Reds. The right-hander pitched with bone chips all season, but managed to make 31 starts. He had the bone chips removed after the season and reported to spring training looking for even better results this time around. He went 11-8 with a 2.87 ERA last year, making the NL All-Star team along with teammate Luis Castillo. Gray and Castillo became the first Reds to record at least 200 strikeouts in the same season.
GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — The Cleveland Indians have pretty much gotten used to being without two of their stalwart All-Star starting pitchers. They got a head start on that last season. Corey Kluber only made seven starts last year before getting hurt, and was traded after the season. Trevor Bauer had been traded in a deadline deal. Shane Bieber says the Indians had no choice but to adapt last season. The 24-year-oldm who was the MVP in last summer's All-Star Game, says that benefits the Indians moving forward. Cleveland made a push in the AL playoff race without Bauer and Kluber the final two months last season.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Ohio State star defender Chase Young is following in former Buckeyes teammate Nick Bosa's footsteps. Young is considered the best player in this year's NFL draft just as Bosa was in 2019. Bosa was selected second overall a year ago behind Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray. Young is expected to go second overall this year behind another Heisman winner. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is the consensus top overall pick in this year's draft. Right now the Washington Redskins own the second overall pick. Young grew up about 10 miles from the Redskins stadium.
UNDATED (AP) — Michigan State at Maryland highlights a strong slate of weekend matchups in the Big Ten as the conference race enters the closing stretch. The ninth-ranked Terrapins are 15-0 at home. They beat the Spartans 67-60 on the road two weeks ago. Maryland has a two-game lead on 24th-ranked Michigan State with three games left in the regular season. Illinois, Penn State and Wisconsin are in a four-way tie for second place with the Spartans. The Terrapins haven't finished first in conference play since tying Duke for first place when they were still in the ACC in 2009-10.