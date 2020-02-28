Madison PD says ‘See you later alligator’ to reptile found in residence

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An American alligator captured by the Madison Police Department will be headed to a warmer and more appropriate location after being captured by a Madison police officer and state wildlife officials.
According to the Madison Township Police social media page, on Feb. 27 the department received a call that an American alligator was being held in a basement of a Groveport residence.
Groveport is a suburb of Columbus located in Franklin County.
The Ohio Department of Agriculture was called, and it was confirmed the residents did not possess a valid exotic animal permit as required by Ohio law.
The property owner surrendered the 25-year-old alligator who will be headed to an animal sanctuary in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Relieved no one was hurt and the alligator was on his way the responding officers were happy to say, “See ya later, alligator!”
