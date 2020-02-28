Man visiting next door saves two young children from house fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This is the house that could have been a death trap for the siblings. The window is boarded up now, thankfully, an angel of mercy was watching over them. Neighbor Alice Garner.
“He was trying to kick the door down. It wouldn’t go. So, I’m like, F--k it. I’m going through the window. He heard him coughing, I guess, and he ran right there to pull him out.”
“I see a little boy climbing out the window right there.”
Anthony Henderson, who was visiting next door on Thursday evening, jumped into action.
“I grabbed him, ran him upstairs, then I asked him was there anybody else in there. He said his little brother ,so I ran back down, and I get his little brother out. He was in the room so I didn’t have to go all the way in. I reached my hand and my head and pulled the little boy out.”
Other family members called 9-1-1. Cleveland EMS took two small children ages 5 and 2 to Metro Health Medical Center. Both suffered from smoke inhalation and are said to be in stable condition.
Alice Garner lives next door.
“He told me that he was cooking something for him and his brother on top of the stove.”
The siblings were home alone in this townhouse on East 36th Street and Community College. In fact, their mother was arrested at Metro and charged with child endangering.
Carmela Gibbons knows the mother and the family situation.
“She always leave them in the house by themselves. They are unattended all the time.”
Reportedly the mother said she asked a Carmela Gibbons to watch her children. Carmela, disputes that.
"She told them I was supposed to watch her kids, the cops, the other people, the fire department, the ambulance. Is that true? Nah."
The children are with relatives for now. The mother’s name hasn’t been released to us yet. The bottom line is this never should have happened. People please do not leave your young children home by themselves. Tragedy strikes in a flash. Police and the fire department are still investigating.
