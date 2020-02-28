Northeast Ohio Weather: Lake effect snows continue tonight, cruising to 50 degrees by Sunday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING remains in effect for Cuyahoga County and the Primary Snow Belt through Saturday afternoon.
Remember, there is nothing magical about county borders.
We may even see a few squalls outside of the Primary Snow Belt today and tonight.
Occasional bursts of heavy snow are possible through the rest of your Friday, Friday night, and into the early morning hours of your Saturday.
In terms of accumulation, an additional two to five inches will occur tonight, mainly in the Lake Effect Snow Warning area.
Accumulation will be lighter outside of the warned counties.
Please be careful traveling around the area tonight and tomorrow, as lake effect snow bands will reduce visibility and briefly snow coat roads.
Snow will gradually wind down through the morning hours of your Saturday.
We may even see a few peeks of sunshine tomorrow afternoon.
We’ll see major improvements on Sunday, as highs climb up to about 50 degrees.
Enjoy Sunday’s weather because rain returns on Monday.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.