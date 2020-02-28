Northeast Ohio Weather: Windy and cold today as the lake effect snow continues

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A powerful storm is in eastern Canada this morning. Arctic air remains in place and the wind is still strong out of the west. We will continue to see over 35 mph wind gusts at times. Lake effect snow continues downwind of Lake Erie today. I have morning snow in the Greater Cleveland area this morning. A few lake effect models have a heavy snow squall developing early on. We are monitoring this potential. General new snow accumulation will be Trace to 2 inches today. Locally higher amounts in squalls. You will see sunshine outside of lake effect bands. I have us hitting the lower 30′s for a high where we get sun this afternoon. If you remain cloudy with snow then you will remain in the 20′s. a disturbance crossing the lake tonight is expected to give parts of northeast Ohio 2 to 5 inches of new snow. Travel will be impacted where these heavier lake squalls set up.