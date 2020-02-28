Police are seeking the public’s help in locating 16 year old missing since Feb. 25

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police are searching for a juvenile they believe may be endangered.
Police have listed the teen as endangered indicating that their “physical safety may be in danger.”
Lanette D. Sellers is 16 years old, five foot, three inches and 195 pounds. She has long black and gold braids and brown eyes.
Sellers left her St. Clair home on Feb. 25 and did not state where she was going.
Sellers has no cell phone.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the Lanette Sellers is asked to call detectives at 216-623-5518.
