2 Willoughby Police officers treated for hand injuries after getting bit by pit bull that was on the loose

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - A couple of Willoughby Police officers were treated for minor hand injuries at Lake West Medical Center after getting bit trying to help a male pit bull mix who was on the loose.
Willoughby Police said the officers attempted to coax the dog into one of the cruisers to get him warm. The pit bull mix was on the running around the complex of Willo Park Apartments on Euclid Avenue.
Several witnesses told police the dog had been on the loose for several hours in the cold temperatures.
The incident happened on February 27 at 8:20 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.