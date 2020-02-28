2 young children hospitalized after fire breaks out on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two children were hospitalized on Thursday evening, after a fire broke out in a residence on the city’s East Side.
Crews were called to the 2400 block of East 36th Street just after 6 p.m. to provide aid, according to Cleveland EMS.
The children, ages 2 and 5, suffered smoke inhalation and are being treated at MetroHealth hospital.
The children were listed in stable condition, and authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.
