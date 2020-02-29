2 car crashes claim the lives of 2 people within 2 hours in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police confirmed two people are dead from two separate car crashes that happened within two hours on Friday.
Sgt. Jerod Schlacht said the first happened at 3:30 p.m. in the 6100 block of Carnegie Avenue and trapped the victim in the car.
Their identity is unknown at this time.
The second crash happened in the 13400 block of St. Clair Avenue at 5:09 p.m., according to Sgt. Schlacht.
Sgt. Schlacht said the female victim dies after the car crashed into a pole.
Her identity has not yet been released.
Police said the Accident Investigation Unit are looking into both crashes.
