Cleveland Cooks: Der Braumeister

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s time for some “stick to your ribs” food on this winter day.
This week on Cleveland Cooks I’m working with Der Braumeister on something they’ve just added to their menu, fried dumplings made with Schwein Haxen, or pork knuckles.
Der Braumeister’s Pork Hock Dumplings Recipe
For the Pork Hocks
2 one pound pig knuckles, do not trim the fat
Salt and pepper for hocks, put in pot, cover with water
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper
½ teaspoon onion powder
½ teaspoon paprika
½ teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon ground red pepper
(or cheat with 3 tbs of seasoned salt)
2 Bay Leaves
Bring to a boil for 2-2.5 hours no cover
Half way through the boiling process and after some water absorption, add half diced onion, half diced celery
stalk, half diced carrot
When meat is tender, put it roasting pan with several ladles of juice on bottom
Sprinkle with cumin and paprika and roast in oven at 400 for about an hour
For the dumpling mix
Cool the hocks, puree the hock juices
Tear apart the meat, including and bit of the hock fat and chop
Add spicy sauerkraut, add as little or as much as you would like pending preferences for more meat, or more
heat
For the won ton wrappers
add a small dollop of the hock mix on won ton wrapper
Seal the sides with water set aside
Continue until the mix is used
Freeze until ready to cook and eat, or fry and bake immediately
For the dip
Add German mustard with honey, more honey for sweet, less honey for spicy
