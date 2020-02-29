Cleveland Cooks: Der Braumeister

Cleveland Cooks: Der Braumeister
German family-owned and operated Der Braumeister appears on Cleveland Cooks. (Source: WOIO)
By Jen Picciano | February 29, 2020 at 6:30 PM EST - Updated February 29 at 6:30 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s time for some “stick to your ribs” food on this winter day.

This week on Cleveland Cooks I’m working with Der Braumeister on something they’ve just added to their menu, fried dumplings made with Schwein Haxen, or pork knuckles.

Cleveland Cooks: Der Braumeister

Today's #CleCooks is a two-fer... Slow cook some delicious German pork and serve some for dinner. THEN, turn the rest...

Posted by Jen Picciano Cleveland 19 on Friday, February 28, 2020

Der Braumeister’s Pork Hock Dumplings Recipe

For the Pork Hocks

2 one pound pig knuckles, do not trim the fat

Salt and pepper for hocks, put in pot, cover with water

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

½ teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon ground red pepper

(or cheat with 3 tbs of seasoned salt)

2 Bay Leaves

Bring to a boil for 2-2.5 hours no cover

Half way through the boiling process and after some water absorption, add half diced onion, half diced celery

stalk, half diced carrot

When meat is tender, put it roasting pan with several ladles of juice on bottom

Sprinkle with cumin and paprika and roast in oven at 400 for about an hour

For the dumpling mix

Cool the hocks, puree the hock juices

Tear apart the meat, including and bit of the hock fat and chop

Add spicy sauerkraut, add as little or as much as you would like pending preferences for more meat, or more

heat

For the won ton wrappers

add a small dollop of the hock mix on won ton wrapper

Seal the sides with water set aside

Continue until the mix is used

Freeze until ready to cook and eat, or fry and bake immediately

For the dip

Add German mustard with honey, more honey for sweet, less honey for spicy

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.