Deputies in Geauga County arrest 44-year-old man for selling 3 grams of heroin and carfentanyl to investigators

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - 44-year-old Johnny Todd was arrested for selling three grams of heroin and carfentanyl to investigators, the Geauga County Sheriff said.
Todd was trafficking in drugs in a parking lot of a Bainbridge Giant Eagle store deputies said.
Deputies said Todd was charged with trafficking in heroin, which is a felony of the third degree. The felony offense was increased due to multiple juveniles in and around the area of the transaction. He was charged at Chardon Municipal Court.
Todd was arraigned and his bond was set at $100,000 deputies said. He is currently held in the Geauga County Safety Center.
The Bainbridge Police Department was also there to help arrest Todd.
