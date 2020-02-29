Deputies searching for suspect who robbed GenFed Financial Credit Union in Lorain

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - An unknown man entered and robbed a GenFed Financial Credit Union Friday afternoon as he approached and handed the bank teller a demand note, threatening he had a gun and demanded $50′s and $100′s bills, Cleveland Division of the FBI said.
Deputies said he is described as a male, approximately 5′10″, wearing a mask only allowing his eyes to be visible. His clothing was described as a black skull cap, black mask, and a zip-up jacket, grey sweatpants, white sneakers, and black gloves.
The incident happened at 2:17 p.m. Friday at 5320 Oberlin Avenue in Lorain.
The suspect fled westbound on foot with an undisclosed amount of currency deputies said.
Tips can be provided to Lorain Police Department at (440) 204-2105, or the Cleveland Division of the FBI at {216) 522-1400. Reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the individual responsible.
