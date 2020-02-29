Driver threatens deputies as car goes up in flames after crashing into several cars and gas pumps in Painesville

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver will be facing charges after crashing his car into a several cars and a gas station pumps before threatening responding deputies as the car went up in flames, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
Chief Deputy Jeff Sherwood said the suspect car hit several cars on Mentor Avenue before crashing into the gas pumps at GetGo on 1251 Mentor Ave. in Painesville on Saturday afternoon.
The car then burst into flames, according to the report.
Videos from witnesses on scene show a pick-up truck at the gas station also burst into flames.
When deputies arrived, the suspect threatened that he had a weapon and was going to use it against them, according to the Chief Deputy Sherwood.
The chief deputy said the deputies “were able to gain control of the suspect with the use of a less than lethal beanbag round and taser.”
The suspect suffered minor injuries from burns sustained from the car fire and was brought to a local hospital for treatment, according to Chief Deputy Sherwood.
Chief Deputy Sherwood confirmed that there was no pursuit that led to this crash, and that no firearms were discharged.
The chief deputy said no citizens or deputies were injured in this incident.
That the suspect will be charged as the investigation continues, according to Chief Deputy Sherwood.
The westbound Mentor Avenue was temporarily closed, but has since reopened.
