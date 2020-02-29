East Cleveland residents escape to safety after apartment goes up in flames early Saturday morning

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - All residents of an East Cleveland apartment building got out safely after one of the units went up in flames early Saturday morning.
East Cleveland firefighters heading to the scene captured footage from their firetruck of the flames they were about to help put out.
The East Cleveland Fire Department said the building located in the 13900 block of Superior Avenue caught fire at 6 a.m.
Crews from Cleveland Heights and University Heights assisted on scene to extinguish the flames, according to East Cleveland Fire.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
East Cleveland Fire confirmed the building was occupied, but everyone got out safely and no one was injured.
The Red Cross is reportedly assisting the displaced residents.
The extent of the damage to the apartment that caught on fire and the other apartments in the building is unknown.
