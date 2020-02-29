Elyria woman fined $4,000 by Ohio Edison for meter tampering, which she denies

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A Northeast Ohio woman says her family has been without power for four weeks and is now facing a $4,000 fine from Ohio Edison, which accused her of tampering with her meter.
In a Facebook post, the Elyria woman writes, “my family has been without power or heat for exactly four weeks. FOUR WEEKS.”
The post has been widely circulated on social media, with many people offering to help while demanding answers.
“When I told Ohio Edison that my oldest child has asthma and relies from time to time on an asthma machine that requires power, their response was (from multiple people) ‘we don’t care’,” she wrote. “When I said that my youngest was a preemie and needs heat (I mean we all need heat), again I got ‘we don’t care.’”
19 News reached out to Ohio Edison, but the company said it doesn’t comment on individual accounts.
A spokesperson did, however, tell us, “our actions in this case are typical for a delinquent account with meter tampering. We are happy to cooperate with any PUCO (Public Utilities Commission of Ohio) inquiry into the matter.”
The customer says her family has also reached out to Senator Sherrod Brown’s (D-OH) office, adding that he and/or his staff sent a letter to the company on her family’s behalf.
Sen. Brown’s office told 19 News they can’t confirm any contact due to privacy concerns, but urged anyone needing help with federal matters to reach out.
