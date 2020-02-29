Local Asian businesses feel an unfair impact due to the coronavirus epidemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Local businesses feel an unfair impact due to the coronavirus scare sweeping the globe. Asian restaurants are saying they are getting less business because of an outbreak more than seven thousand miles away.
Ed Hom the manager of Li Wah in Cleveland’s Asia town said the virus has impacted his business big time.
What used to be a room full of people is now empty tables and chairs.
“Now many are scared because they don’t know whether or not our customers have interacted with someone from the mainland,” said Hom.
He confirmed none of his employees have been to China. The sudden drop is felt by the servers also because they work on tips.
But the staff remains hopeful. Around 4 p.m. the staff only had one table in the dining room.
This restaurant has been open for 30 years.
They hope this rough patch passes soon.
