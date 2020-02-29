NASA Glenn announces public tours starting April 4 at Glenn’s Lewis Field in Cleveland

By Simon Hannig | February 29, 2020 at 4:18 PM EST - Updated February 29 at 4:18 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - NASA Glenn Research Center is now offering guided tours once a month from April through October, and the tours last for 45-minutes, NASA announces in a press release.

The tours will take place at Glenn’s Lewis Field in Cleveland. The tours will provide a behind-the-scenes look at the research facilities. Glenn tours are free and open to the public, ages 10 and older.

On each tour, visitors will explore a laboratory and see where scientists and engineers conduct research to develop propulsion, power and communications technologies for NASA’s aeronautics and space missions. At the end of each tour, guests will visit Glenn’s Gift Shop.

Tour stops are listed below and reservations are required.

Tour Stops:

NASA is celebrating the 20th anniversary of a continuous human presence on the International Space Station this year. Four tours will feature facilities that contributed to the success of the space station. They are marked below with an *.

