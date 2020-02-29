Northeast Ohio weather: Lake Effect Snow Warning until 6 p.m.

By Jon Loufman | February 29, 2020 at 10:59 AM EST - Updated February 29 at 10:59 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today: Lake Effect Snow Warning until 6 PM for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula Counties.

Up to 2 inches of snow with locally higher amounts, then partly sunny with a risk of flurries.

Brisk and gusty west winds with highs approaching 30.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and brisk with lows in the upper teens.

Sunday Partly sunny and breezy with highs around 50.

Sunday night: Cloudy and breezy with lows in the lower 40s.

Monday: Rain with highs around 50. The threat of rain and snow continues each day this week through Friday.

