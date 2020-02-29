Sheffield Lake Police arrest suspected drunk driver after he plows through several backyards

SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Derrick Maldonado said just after 2 a.m. Saturday, police told him a suspected drunk driver plowed through he and his neighbor’s backyards, knocking down fences, tearing through bushes and making a big mess.
“I came out here and I said oh no. All I was thinking was at least they didn’t hit our new hot tub or shed or anything," said Maldonado.
Maldonado says police told him the driver left a blue Honda Civic in the backyard of his neighbor’s house. Officers caught the man a short time later walking down the street and arrested him.
Maldonado told 19 News reporter Sia Nyorkor, he found alcohol in and out of the car.
“Yeah, he had about 12 Modelos. They were tasty apparently. A little too tasty," he said laughing.
Most of the neighbors are in good spirits considering the damage. They’re just glad no one got hurt.
“Look, if the kids were outside. Luckily it’s winter, it’s cold, we’re indoors but if they were outside, coming through here," said neighbor Rebecca Leitner, shaking her head.
They’re relieved the man who drove the car so recklessly is off the streets, for now.
Sheffield Police are still investigating the crash to see if the car was stolen.
After working to clean up the mess throughout the morning and afternoon, Maldonado tweeted out a photo saying, “Good as new!”
