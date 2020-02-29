Westlake Police arrest 26-year-old man for drug and weapon charges after traffic stop

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 26-year-old man was arrested Thursday night after Westlake Police found to be in possession of suspected marijuana and scale, along with a loaded handgun concealed in the vehicle and several large knives.
Officers pulled over the 26-year-old on Center Ridge Road at Hawkins for an equipment violation. Police said the operator was not supposed to be driving at night.
Police said the North Ridgeville resident was charged with a felony carrying a concealed weapon, along with a misdemeanor drug and traffic charges.
The incident happened around 11:30 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.