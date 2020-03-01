Amherst Police searching for truck driver who dumped old roof materials in road

AMHERST, Ohio (WOIO) - The Amherst Police Department is asking for help identifying the truck driver who illegally dumped old roof materials in the road in January.
Police described the truck as a light-colored Dodge Ram pulling a dual axle dump trailer and utility rack.
Amherst Police are asking anyone who had their roof torn off on or before Jan. 25 and had this truck haul away their trash to come forward to identify the driver.
Call Ptl. Jovanovski at 440-988-2625 or email cjovanovski@amherstpolice.net with your tips.
