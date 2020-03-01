Chip away debt with annual #Food4Fines program at Cuyahoga County Library

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s that time of year where you don’t have to be scared to return to the library because you owe money.
March 1 kicks off the annual #Food4Fines campaign.
The folks at Cuyahoga County Public Library are giving people the opportunity to chip away at library debt by fighting hunger.
Here’s how it works: drop off at least 4 items from a special list of foods to get $4 off per visit. $1 per item.
The items on the list include: cereal, peanut butter, canned vegetables, canned soup, canned beef stew and canned tuna fish.
Damaged or Expired food will not be accepted. All donations will benefit the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.
In 2019, #Food4Fines raised more than 19,000 lbs of donations.
The campaign goes through the end of the month and donations will be accepted at all locations.
