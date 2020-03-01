Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Indiana Pacers showed off their specialty _ big plays down the stretch _ in Saturday night's 113-104 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. The game was tied 15 times and had 12 lead changes, but the Pacers seized control in the fourth quarter. T.J. Warren scored 30 points and Malcolm Brogdon hit the go-ahead basket midway through the period for Indiana, which has won five of six. Cavaliers center Andre Drummond, who returned after missing two games because of a strained left calf, had 27 points and 13 rebounds. Kevin Love had 20 points and 12 rebounds.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Kristian Doolittle scored 19 points two days after surgery to repair a broken nose and Oklahoma boosted its NCAA Tournament hopes with a 73-62 victory over No. 20 West Virginia on Saturday. Oklahoma built a 21-point lead in the second half and cruised from there to complete a regular-season sweep of the reeling Mountaineers. Brady Manek added 15 points, Austin Reaves had 13 and Jamal Bieniemy 11 points for the Sooners. They broke a six-game road losing streak. Miles McBride came off the bench to score 13 points for West Virginia, and Oscar Tshiebwe had nine points and 10 rebounds. The Mountaineers have lost six of seven.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Loren Cristian Jackson matched his career high with 35 points, Xeyrius Williams posted a double-double and Akron beat Buffalo 86-73. Xeyrius Williams scored 14 points with 13 rebounds and Channel Banks had 14 points and nine rebounds for Akron. Jeenathan Williams had 18 points and nine rebounds, Antwain Johnson scored 12 points and Jayvon Graves had 11 points and three blocks for Buffalo. The Bulls led 38-37 at halftime and the game remained close until the last six minutes. Cristian Jackson broke a tie at 69 with a pair of free throws and Akron wrapped it up using a 17-4 run.
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Luke Knapke scored 31 points as Toledo held off Ball State 69-63 for its third straight win. Marreon Jackson added 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Toledo. Jarron Coleman had 18 points and six rebounds for the Cardinals
GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — The Cleveland Indians have pretty much gotten used to being without two of their stalwart All-Star starting pitchers. They got a head start on that last season. Corey Kluber only made seven starts last year before getting hurt, and was traded after the season. Trevor Bauer had been traded in a deadline deal. Shane Bieber says the Indians had no choice but to adapt last season. The 24-year-oldm who was the MVP in last summer's All-Star Game, says that benefits the Indians moving forward. Cleveland made a push in the AL playoff race without Bauer and Kluber the final two months last season.
UNDATED (AP) — Michigan State at Maryland highlights a strong slate of weekend matchups in the Big Ten as the conference race enters the closing stretch. The ninth-ranked Terrapins are 15-0 at home. They beat the Spartans 67-60 on the road two weeks ago. Maryland has a two-game lead on 24th-ranked Michigan State with three games left in the regular season. Illinois, Penn State and Wisconsin are in a four-way tie for second place with the Spartans. The Terrapins haven't finished first in conference play since tying Duke for first place when they were still in the ACC in 2009-10.