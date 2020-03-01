Kent State University students studying in Italy being rushed home due to coronavirus threat

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - Kent State University is requiring their Florence campus students to return to the United States due to the coronavirus threat, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has risen the level threat to Level 3 Travel Health Notice, a press release by the university said.
The press release said they are beginning to make travel arrangements for all students to return. They also said the university is working directly with all students to return to the United States.
The university is working directly with all students to ensure they continue their studies without interruption.
The university said their students’ health and safety is their foremost priority, and they believe these steps are necessary for their protection.
