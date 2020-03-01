Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

OHIO INMATE HOMICIDE
Jury selection slated in inmate's trial in death of cellmate
LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday for the death penalty trial of an Ohio prison inmate accused of having strangled his cellmate. The Dayton Daily News reports that the trial comes amid discussion among Ohio lawmakers on capital punishment and an offer from the defendant to accept a life sentence without parole. Prosecutors rejected the offer from 34-year-old Jack Welninski, who is charged with capital murder in the April 2018 death of 40-year-old Kevin Nill. Welninski is serving a 69-year sentence for the 2015 attempted murder of a police officer. Nill was serving 18 months for attempted domestic violence.
BOY'S DEATH-HOMICIDE
Police: Death of boy, 2, in October ruled homicide
Police say the death of a 2-year-old Ohio boy last fall has been ruled a homicide. Columbus police say officers were called to a apartment shortly before 4 p.m. on Oct. 7 and found an injured 2-year-old Clifford Stark III, who died the following day. On Thursday, the police homicide unit was notified that the Franklin County coroner's office had ruled the death a homicide. The autopsy and coroner's report released this week said the child had injuries including a lacerated liver, internal bleeding, a fractured arm and multiple contusions and lacerations. No arrests were immediately announced.
STOLEN HEARSE
Police: Teens stole hearse with casket, body in the back
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Officials say two Ohio teens stole a hearse — with a body inside —- for a quick joyride before crashing into a utility pole. The report from Columbus Police states the two teenagers hijacked the vehicle Thursday after finding the keys in the ignition outside a funeral home. The two teens, who have not been arrested, hit another vehicle with the hearse after witnesses saw them doing donuts in a school parking lot nearby. The owner of the funeral home says there was no serious damage to the body or casket.
HEALING WITH BASKETBALL
After trying year, Dayton rallies around college hoops team
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Last year was a tumultuous one for Dayton, Ohio, that included a mass killing. This year, people are looking to their college basketball team to lift their spirits. And the team isn't disappointing. The Flyers have risen to No. 4 in The AP's national rankings. That's Dayton's highest in 64 years and the best start in school history. Dayton native and senior guard Trey Landers escaped the mass shooting to help lead a team “that makes people smile.” The city's mayor had adopted an unofficial slogan that the city would “get through the winter with the Flyers.” But she never expected just how spirit-lifting the team would be.
CHILD PORN CHARGES-PSYCHOLOGIST
Psychologist's attorney says images were not pornographic
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (AP) — The attorney for an Ohio child psychologist says downloaded images that resulted in his client being indicted on 145 child pornography-related counts are “provocative” but not pornographic. The Dayton Daily News reports 70-year-old Gregory Ramey was arraigned Friday in Greene County. Ramey was fired last August as a psychologist at Dayton Children's Hospital after officials learned he was under investigation by a state internet crimes task force. Defense attorney Jon Paul Rion says the images are of clothed individuals. An Ohio Attorney General's Office spokesman says a grand jury was presented facts and the indictment “speaks for itself.”
LAKE ERIE ALGAE
Federal judge blocks measure giving Lake Erie legal rights
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A federal judge in Ohio is saying no to giving Lake Erie legal rights. The judge struck down an unusual ballot measure approved a year ago in Toledo that backed by a coalition of environmental groups. The groups had led the effort as a way to add protections for Lake Erie by allowing people to file lawsuits on its behalf. But a U.S. District judge in Toledo said Thursday that the measure was unconstitutionally vague. He also says that the measure exceeded the power of municipal government even though its supporters had the well-intentioned goal of protecting the lake.
POLICE FATAL SHOOTING
Police: Officer fatally shot knife-wielding robbery suspect
SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — A police officer who shot and killed a robbery suspect armed with a large knife at a convenience store didn't know a robbery was in progress when he arrived at the scene for another call. Authorities say a store clerk had initially called Sylvania police about a suspicious vehicle in the store's parking lot. Shortly after she made the call, authorities say William Resto walked in and stole money from the cash register. The officer soon arrived and was confronted by Resto, who ignored several verbal warnings. The officer shot Resto, who was hit three times. The officer was not injured.
AP-US-ODD-BASEMENT-GATOR-OHIO
Authorities seize alligator from Ohio basement
GROVEPORT, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio have seized an alligator that was being kept in the basement of a home. According to a Facebook post from the Madison Township Police Department, the owner of the 25-year-old reptile did not have an exotic animal permit and voluntarily surrendered the animal. State wildlife officials retrieved the animal from the Groveport residence. The American Alligator will be taken to an animal sanctuary in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
TERM LIMITS-BALLOT ISSUE
Proposal for 16-year term limits on lawmakers clears hurdle
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A proposed constitutional amendment that would set 16-year limits on legislators in the Ohio House or Senate has cleared its initial hurdle. Ohioans for Legislative Term Limits is the group seeking to close a loophole that's allowed multiple legislators to jump back and forth between the House and Senate after reaching the current eight-year limit in one chamber. The group's goal is to place the amendment on the Nov. 3 ballot. The Attorney General's office certified summary petition language as fair and truthful on Thursday. The issue goes next to the state Ballot Board.
OHIO STATE-TEAM DOCTOR
If doc's accusers settle with Ohio State, trustee can OK it
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — If Ohio State reaches a settlement with the men suing over decades-old sexual abuse by the late team doctor Richard Strauss, the chairman of the university's trustees will be empowered to represent that board in approving such matters. The trustees say authorizing the chairman to act on their behalf is meant to help expedite a settlement if one is reached. About 350 men sued Ohio State in federal court, alleging school officials knew concerns about Strauss decades ago but failed to stop him. The university promised a “monetary resolution” for those he abused, but months of mediation in those lawsuits haven't yielded a settlement.