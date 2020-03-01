Northeast Ohio ice cream and custard shops open for the season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -With temperatures near 50 degrees, ice cream and custard shops in Northeast Ohio had a sunny opening to the season.
Honey Hut Ice Cream in Brecksville and and all East Coast Original Frozen Custard locations opened their doors for customers to satisfy their sweet tooth on Sunday.
Honey Hut Ice Cream first opened in Old Brooklyn in 1974 and, as their name suggests, is known for sweetening their ice cream with honey.
East Coast Original Frozen Custard was originally founded in 1985 in Parma Heights to recreate the “taste of the good old days,” when its founders were inspired by a creamy frozen whip at a Euclid Beach Park.
Here is when the Honey Hut Ice Cream locations will be open:
- Brecksville at 7304 Chippewa Rd. - March 1
- Brunswick at 922 Pearl Rd. - March 6
- Old Brooklyn at 4674 State Rd. - March 17
- Parma at 6250 State Rd. - March 30
- Solon at 28300 Miles Rd. - April 4
Here is the list of East Coast Custard locations:
- Fairview Park at 22669 Lorain Rd.
- Lyndhurst at 5618 Mayfield Rd.
- Mentor at 7577 Mentor Ave.
- Painesville at 6 Fairfield Rd.
- Parma at 6240 Pearl Rd.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.