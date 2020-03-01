Northeast Ohio weather: Mild and sunny end to the weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lake effect snow has finally ended headed into Saturday evening thanks to drier air moving in over the lake.
Tonight: Partly cloudy and brisk with lows in the upper teens.
The first day of March will be mostly sunny with highs right around 50.
It will be breezy with winds out of the south 10-15 MPH.
Sunday night: Cloudy and breezy with lows in the lower 40s.
Monday: Rain with highs around 50. T
First week of March starts with mild temperatures, but an unsettled pattern.
Expect scattered rain through midweek.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.