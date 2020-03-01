Walsh University rushing students from Rome campus back to U.S. due to coronavirus crisis

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Walsh University is rushing students back home from their Rome campus after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention raised it to a Level 3 travel health notice, the university said in a press release Sunday.
A Walsh University spokesperson told 19 News that the university is asking the students to self-monitor at home for 14 days as a precautionary measure. They will resume classes on March 16.
The spokesperson also told 19 News that none of the students are sick, or showing any symptoms. They also state that there were no cases of COVID-19 in the Rome region while they were there.
The university said it has begun making travel arrangements for all students to return.
The students were planning to be there for eight weeks.
Walsh University officials said the students are expected to return to the United States Monday evening.
The university said the staff is working directly with all students and their parents to ensure they may continue their studies without interruption.
Walsh University said it feels this was a necessary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of our students, which is always our highest priority.
A spokesperson from the university said there were 10 students that were at the Rome campus.
