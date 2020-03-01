Wickliffe Police arrest 32-year-old suspect for breaking and entering an impound lot

WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 32-year-old Euclid man is arrested after a business owner saw the suspect on one of his cameras trespassing in the impound lot on East 289th Street early morning Wednesday, Wickliffe Police said.
When officers arrived, they saw a suspect from afar on the other side of a chain-link fence. Officers climbed the fence and went on a chase, but the suspect got away. Officers located a car parked nearby belonging to the suspect.
Police said the car was towed and an inventory search of the car revealed a car jack, a sawzall tool, saw blades, work gloves, and two catalytic converters that appeared to have been recently cut from cars, suggesting the suspect had been at the lot to steal converters.
Police said the detectives began an investigation that same morning; and within 12 hours, the 32-year-old man was arrested and charged with one count of felony breaking and entering.
This was the fifth incident this year involving catalytic converter thefts in Wickliffe. An unrelated suspect has been identified in two of the other incidents and charges against him are pending police said.
Thieves often target a car or truck’s catalytic converter due to the scrap value of several precious metals contained within.
The incident happened at 3:40 a.m.
