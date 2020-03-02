Akron man arrested for allegedly shooting his own brother with stolen revolver

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old Akron man is behind bars after allegedly shooting his own brother in the leg and striking him in the head with a stolen revolver during an argument, according to police.
The Akron Police Department said multiple officers were called to the 1200 block of Virginia Avenue at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Sunday for a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, according to the report.
Police said the victim told officers that his brother, Romello Jackson, struck him in the head with a revolver and shot him during an argument.
The report stated Jackson ran off before officers arrived.
Officers searched the area and found him near Rosemary Boulevard and Chesapeake Drive, according to police.
Police said Jackson ran from officers, but was apprehended after a short foot chase.
Officers recovered the revolver in Jackson’s possession that was previously reported stolen out of Lorain County, according to police.
Jackson was taken to the police station where he was interviewed and admitted to firing the gun, according to police.
The report said Jackson was arrested and charged with felonious assault, domestic violence, carrying a concealed weapon, receiving stolen property, and criminal trespassing and taken to the Summit County Jail.
