Akron man and woman wanted for robbing 2 businesses at gunpoint

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Jackson Township and Stow police are looking for the couple who robbed a Burger King restaurant and a Speedway Gas Station at gunpoint.
Jackson Township police officers said Ashleigh Mayfield, 27, and Shaun Phipps, 38, entered the Burger King at 4371 Portage Street just after 6 a.m. on Feb. 29.
Mayfield and Phipps pointed a handgun at employees and demanded the cash, before running out a rear exit, said Jackson Township police.
Stow police said Mayfield and Phipps also robbed the Speedway at 1045 Graham Road around 8 a.m. on Feb. 23.
According to officers, after grabbing cigarettes and cash, they stole the keys to an employee’s car and drove off in his silver 2016 Honda CRV, Ohio license plate GST6352.
Police have signed aggravated robbery warrants for both Mayfield and Phipps.
Officers added the couple should be considered armed and dangerous.
If you know of their whereabouts please contact the Jackson Township police at 330-830-6264 or Stow police at 330-689-5700.
