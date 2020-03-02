Akron Zoo offering free admission if you wear orange for Inclusion Day on Mar. 2

Akron Zoo offering free admission if you wear orange for Inclusion Day on Mar. 2 (Akron Zoo) (Source: Akron Zoo)
By Rachel Vadaj | March 2, 2020 at 10:37 AM EST - Updated March 2 at 10:37 AM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Zoo announced it is offering free admission to anyone who wears orange on Monday to celebrate Inclusion Day.

Akron Zoo partnered with Summit County Developmental Disabilities Board for the offer to celebrate people of all abilities and kick off National Developmental Disabilities Month, according to zoo officials.

Zoo officials said that you could win a free Akron Zoo membership by sharing a picture of you wearing orange at the zoo and include #includeME #AkronZooInclusion in the post.

The post must be public to be entered in the raffle to win.

