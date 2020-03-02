BG seeks revenge on Kent State

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Both of these teams have depended heavily on their seniors this year. Antonio Williams, Danny Pippen, Troy Simons, Philip Whittington and CJ Williamson have combined to account for 71 percent of Kent State's scoring this season. For Bowling Green, Justin Turner, Daeqwon Plowden, Dylan Frye and Trey Diggs have collectively accounted for 63 percent of all Bowling Green scoring, including 81 percent of the team's points over its last five games.