Driver accused of plowing through several Sheffield Lake yards in jail for warrant; has prior convictions

SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver who’s accused of plowing through several backyards in Sheffield Lake and causing destruction is in jail without bond.
Armando Cruz, is currently in the Lorain County Jail because of an extradition warrant out of Hancock County for failing to appear in a DUI case.
On Saturday, Cruz is accused of driving through several Sheffield Lake backyards, destroying residents’ property.
Police say that Cruz is not charged with an OVI, but was charged with not having a driver’s license and operating a vehicle without reasonable control.
Court records show Cruz has at least two prior OVI convictions in Findlay.
In both cases, he was driving without a license.
Residents told 19 News reporter Sia Nyorkor, they found alcohol in and out of the car.
Officers caught Cruz a short time after the crash walking down the street.
