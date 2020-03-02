Ferro: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) _ Ferro Corp. (FOE) on Monday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $31.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Mayfield Heights, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, were 17 cents per share.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.
The specialty chemicals maker posted revenue of $245.9 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $356.8 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $6 million, or 7 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.02 billion.
Ferro shares have fallen 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $11.73, a decline of 40% in the last 12 months.
_____
