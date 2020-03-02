Health supplies already in high demand at some local stores

Hand sanitizer in high demand at a supermarket in Brunswick. (Source: WOIO)
By Simon Hannig | March 1, 2020 at 9:10 PM EST - Updated March 1 at 9:19 PM

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - Due to the possible threat of coronavirus spreading to Ohio, hand sanitizer at one supermarket in Brunswick is in high demand. Gloves and masks are also in high demand.

A CVS in Cleveland Heights had a sign that said, “Face masks and gloves may be temporarily unavailable due to high demand.”

We are monitoring what other stores may be in hand demand of supplies, and what they may be running out of.

