Jury selection underway in trial for Summit County deputy charged with rape and kidnapping

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Jury selection began Monday in the trial for a Summit County deputy charged with rape, kidnapping, sexual battery and gross sexual imposition.
Antonio Williamson is accused of assaulting a 26-year-old woman.
According to Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh, the alleged incident happened in March of 2017.
Williamson was off-duty, but had just left a side job in uniform and was driving a Summit County Sheriff’s cruiser, the day the victim said she was assaulted, according to Summit County Sheriff Steve Barry.
Williamson turned himself in to authorities after being indicted in July of 2017.
He has been out on bond.
