Kent State student studying abroad talks about Coronavirus scare and evacuation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Coronavirus is affecting countries worldwide.
The virus has already killed thousands and is continuing to spread into European countries very quickly.
The threat of the virus is forcing colleges in the United States to start bringing students who are studying overseas back home.
One student from Kent State University talked with 19 News to explain the process she is going through and how the evacuation is affecting her and her classmates.
Chloe Froning is a Kent State University student studying architecture in Italy.
She said that they were notified on Saturday about the evacuation and were more disappointed than fearful.
“The feelings were more disappointment and anger rather than fear because we’re disappointed that we have to leave this program,” said Froning. “We’re angry that we’re missing out on two month of this study abroad program.”
Froning explains to 19 News that she and the other students returning home will be quarantined for 14 days once they arrive back in America.
She expresses the angst amongst the students having to go home so early.
“A lot of them are angry and upset that they put so much money and time into this study abroad program, and they’re being sent home and we have to do online classes,” said Froning. “The school has said they are going to give us a refund. But students are still kind of upset. They definitely want their money back.”
Froning said that they are expected to return home around 7 a.m. on Tuesday.
