Kent State women aiming for Augusta

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - Augusta is mostly known for the Masters, but in the last couple of years it has also been a big site for the NCAA Women’s Golf programs. It just started in 2019, but the Augusta National Women’s Amateur tournament has quickly become an important tournament for the ladies. “This is a very big tournament. I feel so honored to be a part of it,” said Kent State senior Pimnika Panthong. “Obviously, Augusta, not everyone can get in there.”
But she can, and has. Pimnika went to the tournament last year with another teammate and made the cut to play the final round held at Augusta National. The first two rounds are played at another course.
Fellow senior Karoline Stormko will join her. “It’s a big opportunity. I got to see my two teammates make it last year. I was streaming it while I was practicing here. Just seeing that it was possible was a good motivation to keep working hard.”
Stormko just missed the cut to make this tournament last year, but she was invited this time around. She has already been asking Panthong questions about what to expect, but she’s not sure she can be fully prepared for the spotlight. "I think it’ll be different standing on the first tee with so many people around you. I don’t think that’s something you can prepare fully for.”
The tournament tees off on April 1st at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Evans, Georgia. After two rounds there, the top 30 players will move on to play the final round at Augusta National on April, 4th.
